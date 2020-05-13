Coronavirus in Florida: Latest numbers and new model predicts uptick in deaths

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – As Florida and other states reopen businesses and relax some social distancing restrictions, a prominent model is predicting more coronavirus-related deaths both here and nationally.

An updated model from the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington, which has been cited by the White House, raised its projection of COVID-19 deaths in the United States by early August to 147,040. A week earlier, that model had predicted about 134,000 deaths, and an earlier projection had called for about 72,000.

The IHME now predicts 5,819 deaths from COVID-19 in Florida. The model had been calling for just under 4,000 deaths in the state last week.

“Exact reasons vary by state, but these changes are likely due to a combination of updated data inputs on COVID-19 epidemiologic indicators and key drivers of viral transmission like changes in testing and mobility, as well as easing of distancing policies,” the IHME explained in its release. “It is worth noting that the full potential effects of recent actions to ease social distancing policies, especially if robust containment measures have yet to be fully scaled up, may not be fully known for a few weeks due to the time periods between viral exposure, possible infection, and full disease progression.”

Latest numbers

On Wednesday morning, Florida’s health department confirmed 42,402 cases of COVID-19 in the state, with 1,827 deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus and 7,595 hospitalizations.

It’s an increase of 48 deaths over the past 24 hours. Forty-four deaths were reported over the previous 24 hours, after just 20 deaths were confirmed over a two-day period before that.

Of those 48 new deaths in the past day, 13 were in Miami-Dade County, nine in Broward, and nine in Palm Beach County.

In total, Miami-Dade has 14,468 cases of COVID-19 with 518 deaths and 2,236 hospitalizations, the highest numbers in the state.

Broward has 5,998 cases, 267 deaths and 1,211 hospitalizations.

Palm Beach County has 4,176 cases, 254 deaths and 720 hospitalizations.

Monroe County has 96 cases, three deaths and 13 hospitalizations.

Palm Beach County joined Phase 1 of Gov. Ron DeSantis’ reopening plan Monday. Monroe had been allowed to begin Phase 1 last week, though the Keys remain closed to visitors. Broward and Miami-Dade are targeting this coming Monday to join the first stage of reopening non-essential businesses at limited capacity.

Government and medical experts agree that testing is paramount to the decisions to reopen.

The health department says that over 595,000 coronavirus tests have been administered across Florida, with 7.1% of those coming back positive.

The U.S. has surpassed 1.3 million confirmed cases, the largest number reported in the world, with more than 82,000 deaths. Over 230,000 Americans have been classified as recovered, according to data compiled from various sources by Johns Hopkins University.

Worldwide, the number of COVID-19 cases reported is over 4.2 million, and there have been more than 293,000 deaths from the disease. Over 1.5 million people globally have been classified as recovered.

