Teen learning to park truck runs over dad, killing him

TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. – Police say a 15-year-old girl accidentally drove over her father as he was teaching her to park a pickup truck.

The man died at the scene on Tuesday evening.

Tarpon Springs police told news outlets the 46-year-old man had gotten out of the truck to let the girl park it by herself.

She “unintentionally" hit the accelerator while the truck was still in drive. It lunged forward over a curb and hit the man before striking a tree.

When police arrived at the Tarpon Springs park, the girl was tending to her father. Their names haven’t been released.