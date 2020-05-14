Investigators looking into Tamarac house fire that killed two men

TAMARAC, Fla. – Police are investigating a deadly house fire that claimed the life of two men.

One was found dead inside the home, the other died at the hospital after authorities said the two were trapped inside the burning building.

In the aftermath, there are plenty of questions, not just about the fire, but about who exactly lived at the home.

Fire investigators late Wednesday night were looking for answers on how the fire spread so quickly and turned so deadly.

The home is located on Northwest 65th Street in Tamarac.

Firefighters received the call around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, putting the fire quickly under control.

A spokesperson told Local 10 News both victims were elderly.

Detectives were seen questioning another elderly woman who was safely evacuated from inside the burning structure. Local 10 News learned she’s going to be ok.

Cilla Dawes says she lives in the now fire damaged home with five roommates and was out doing groceries when the fire broke out.

She says she didn’t know the victims very well.