Woman killed, man injured in Opa-locka shooting
OPA-LOCKA, Fla. – A woman was killed and a man was seriously injured Thursday morning in a shooting in Opa-locka.
The shooting was reported in the area of Northwest 133rd Street and 31st Avenue.
Miami-Dade police said the woman was sitting in the passenger side of a vehicle when she was shot.
She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police said the man was taken to a hospital in serious condition.
No other details were immediately released.
