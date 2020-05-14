Woman killed, man injured in Opa-locka shooting

Published: May 14, 2020, 10:08 am

OPA-LOCKA, Fla. – A woman was killed and a man was seriously injured Thursday morning in a shooting in Opa-locka.

The shooting was reported in the area of Northwest 133rd Street and 31st Avenue.

Miami-Dade police said the woman was sitting in the passenger side of a vehicle when she was shot.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the man was taken to a hospital in serious condition.

No other details were immediately released.