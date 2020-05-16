88ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call (954) 364-2526.

Local News

94 die of coronavirus at 31 Palm Beach long-term care facilities, officials say

Andrea Torres, Digital Reporter/Producer

Tags: Palm Beach County, Coronavirus, COVID-19, Pandemic, Arbor Oaks at Greenacres, Boulevard Rehabilitation Center, Boynton Beach, Manorcare Health Services, Medicana Nursing and Rehab Center, Stratford Court of Boca Raton, Hamlin Place of Boynton Beach, Regents Park Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, Fountainview, Heartland Health Care and Rehabilitation Center of Boca Raton, Palm Garden of West Palm Beach, Lake View Care Center at Delray, North Lake Care Center, Rehabilitation Center of the Palm Beaches, Signature Healthcare of Palm Beach, Sonata Boynton Beach, Terraces of Lake Worth Care Center, Avante at Boca Raton, Inc., Avante at Lake Worth, Inc., Brighton Gardens of Boca Raton, Brookdale West Boynton Beach, Harbour’s Edge, Heartland Health Care Center - Boynton Beach, Parkside Inn, Ventura Health and Rehabilitation Center, Willowbrooke Court at St Andrews Estates, Oasis Health and Rehabilitation Center, 1 AAA Assisted Living at Wellington, Five Star Premier Residences of Boca Raton, Heartland Health Care Center in Boynton Beach, Renaissance Health and Rehabilitation
Local 10 News
Local 10 News (Local 10 News)

MIAMI – Florida Department of Health data last updated May 15 shows 31 long-term care facilities in Palm Beach County reported 94 coronavirus fatalities.

Here is the list of facilities and the number of deaths reported:

  1. Arbor Oaks at Greenacres: 9 dead.
  2. Boulevard Rehabilitation Center in Boynton Beach: 8 dead.
  3. Regents Park Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Boca Raton: 7 dead.
  4. Stratford Court of Boca Raton: 7 dead.
  5. Manorcare Health Services in Boynton Beach: 6 dead.
  6. Medicana Nursing and Rehab Center in Lake Worth: 6 dead.
  7. Hamlin Place of Boynton Beach: 6 dead.
  8. Heartland Health Care and Rehabilitation Center of Boca Raton: 5 dead.
  9. Fountainview in West Palm Beach: 4 dead.
  10. Signature Healthcare of Palm Beach: 4 dead.
  11. Sonata Boynton Beach: 4 dead.
  12. Palm Garden of West Palm Beach: 3 dead.
  13. Lake View Care Center at Delray: 3 dead.
  14. Manorcare Health Services: 2 dead.
  15. North Lake Care Center: 2 dead.
  16. Rehabilitation Center of the Palm Beaches: 2 dead.
  17. Oasis Health and Rehabilitation Center: 2 dead
  18. Terraces of Lake Worth Care Center: 2 dead.
  19. Willowbrooke Court at St Andrews Estates: 2 dead.
  20. Avante at Boca Raton, Inc.: 1 dead.
  21. Avante at Lake Worth, Inc.: 1 dead.
  22. Brighton Gardens of Boca Raton: 1 dead.
  23. Brookdale West Boynton Beach: 1 dead.
  24. Harbour’s Edge: 1 dead.
  25. Heartland Health Care Center - Boynton Beach: 1 dead.
  26. Parkside Inn: 1 dead.
  27. Ventura Health and Rehabilitation Center: 1 dead.
  28. 1 AAA Assisted Living at Wellington: 1 dead
  29. Five Star Premier Residences of Boca Raton: 1 dead
  30. Renaissance Health and Rehabilitation: 1 dead
  31. The Meridian at Boca Raton: 1 dead

Source of data

DEATHS

Copyright 2020 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

About the Author: