94 die of coronavirus at 31 Palm Beach long-term care facilities, officials say
MIAMI – Florida Department of Health data last updated May 15 shows 31 long-term care facilities in Palm Beach County reported 94 coronavirus fatalities.
Here is the list of facilities and the number of deaths reported:
- Arbor Oaks at Greenacres: 9 dead.
- Boulevard Rehabilitation Center in Boynton Beach: 8 dead.
- Regents Park Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Boca Raton: 7 dead.
- Stratford Court of Boca Raton: 7 dead.
- Manorcare Health Services in Boynton Beach: 6 dead.
- Medicana Nursing and Rehab Center in Lake Worth: 6 dead.
- Hamlin Place of Boynton Beach: 6 dead.
- Heartland Health Care and Rehabilitation Center of Boca Raton: 5 dead.
- Fountainview in West Palm Beach: 4 dead.
- Signature Healthcare of Palm Beach: 4 dead.
- Sonata Boynton Beach: 4 dead.
- Palm Garden of West Palm Beach: 3 dead.
- Lake View Care Center at Delray: 3 dead.
- Manorcare Health Services: 2 dead.
- North Lake Care Center: 2 dead.
- Rehabilitation Center of the Palm Beaches: 2 dead.
- Oasis Health and Rehabilitation Center: 2 dead
- Terraces of Lake Worth Care Center: 2 dead.
- Willowbrooke Court at St Andrews Estates: 2 dead.
- Avante at Boca Raton, Inc.: 1 dead.
- Avante at Lake Worth, Inc.: 1 dead.
- Brighton Gardens of Boca Raton: 1 dead.
- Brookdale West Boynton Beach: 1 dead.
- Harbour’s Edge: 1 dead.
- Heartland Health Care Center - Boynton Beach: 1 dead.
- Parkside Inn: 1 dead.
- Ventura Health and Rehabilitation Center: 1 dead.
- 1 AAA Assisted Living at Wellington: 1 dead
- Five Star Premier Residences of Boca Raton: 1 dead
- Renaissance Health and Rehabilitation: 1 dead
- The Meridian at Boca Raton: 1 dead
