Broward won’t host camps, daycare or any summer activities at county’s public schools

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Broward County won’t host any activities this summer in its public school buildings, the school district announced Monday. That includes municipal summer camps and daycare services.

Superintendent Robert Runcie made the announcement in a letter, spelling out the following changes:

The District will not physically host any activities during the summer in our school buildings. This includes municipal summer camps, daycare services, Before & After School Child Care and all other activities previously scheduled or anticipated. District staff is working closely with providers to coordinate these programs using distance learning, whenever possible.

School summer operations will be limited to construction, maintenance, cleaning and preparation for the opening of schools in the fall. Teachers are currently scheduled to return to campuses on Wednesday, August 12. The first day of classes for students is scheduled for Wednesday, August 19.

Required summer programs including Third Grade Reading Academy, Extended School Year and VPK, pending state approval of VPK programs, will be offered for eligible students using distance learning, supported by extensive use of video chats. Class sizes will be reduced for fewer students per teacher to maximize instructional support and personalization.

Optional summer programs - including transition camps for rising sixth and ninth grade students, Reimagining Middle Grades Align camps and activity-focused camps will only be offered using distance learning, whenever possible.

Professional learning for staff, including the onboarding of new employees, will be conducted using distance learning.

Students will be allowed to hold onto their district-issued computer devices until the start of the 2020-21 school year to allow for distance learning and activities over the summer, Runcie wrote.

School leaders are still weighing options for what a return to school could look like in the fall.

Broward County’s public school graduations will all take place virtually next month.

