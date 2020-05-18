Coronavirus in Florida: Latest numbers as reopening plan goes statewide

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – As Miami-Dade and Broward counties join Gov. Ron DeSantis’ plan to reopen Florida, the state Monday reported 46,442 cases of COVID-19 with 1,997 deaths and 8,304 hospitalizations as a result of the novel coronavirus.

It’s an increase of 854 cases and 24 deaths over the past 24 hours, according to data posted by the state’s health department.

Five of those newly confirmed deaths were in Miami-Dade County, while two were in Broward.

In total, Miami-Dade has 15,864 cases of COVID-19 and 566 deaths, the highest numbers in the state.

Broward has 6,322 cases and 281 deaths.

Palm Beach County has 4,658 cases and 275 deaths.

Monroe County has 99 cases and three deaths.

Miami-Dade and Broward joined the first stage of DeSantis’ reopening plan on Monday, which includes the opportunity to open non-essential businesses at limited capacity.

Palm Beach County joined Phase 1 a week earlier, while Monroe had begun reopening a week before that.

Government and medical experts agree that testing is paramount to the decisions to reopen.

The health department says that over 677,000 coronavirus tests have been administered across Florida, with 6.9% of those coming back positive.

The U.S. has surpassed 1.4 million confirmed cases, the largest number reported in the world, with more than 89,000 deaths. Over 272,000 Americans have been classified as recovered, according to data compiled from various sources by Johns Hopkins University.

Worldwide, the number of COVID-19 cases reported is over 4.7 million, and there have been more than 315,000 deaths from the disease. Over 1.7 million people globally have been classified as recovered.

