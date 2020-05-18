Coronavirus in Florida: Cities in Miami-Dade, Broward differ in how, what and when they’ll reopen

MIAMI – Phase one of reopening South Florida officially begins on Monday, but not every city is working on the same timeline.

Retailers, restaurants and more are making final preparations for limited reopening's that will allow customers back inside.

Coral Gables is just one of the cities is Miami-Dade County that will loosen some restrictions on those non essential businesses starting Monday.

At a smoothie shop in North Miami Beach, police were seen handing out information flyers to employees about reopening.

Last week, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis gave the green light for all of Florida to begin what he called “phase one.”

“I’m really proud of the way the people of Miami-Dade County have responded to this and have followed the rules,” Mayor Carlos Gimenez said. “That’s the reason why we can start opening up.”

Restaurants, stores, salons, barber shops, even museums deemed non-essential in the past, will be up running, with mask wearing, reduced capacity and social distancing enforced.

There are exceptions though, in Miami-Dade, Hialeah, Miami, Miami Beach and Miami Gardens will open retail on Wednesday, May 20. Restaurants in Hialeah, Miami and Miami Beach will wait until May 27. Miami Gardens is expected to open its restaurants closer to June 1.

“We are going to go slower than other parts of the county and certainly every other part of the state,” Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber said.

The mayor of Miami, Francis Suarez, said his city is taking a cautious approach. “We have the most cases in the state of Florida.”

Broward County cities are all working together to open at the same time.

You will not see places like bars, nightclubs, theaters or beaches reopen in either county just yet, and gyms in Miami-Dade won’t open either.

So far, cities in Broward County are restricting gym openings to multi-family developments, such as apartment complexes, condominiums and HOAs, as announced Friday when Florida’s governor said gyms would be reopening around the state.

Fort Lauderdale Mayor Dean Trantalis issued an executive order to open gyms; Broward County had issued an emergency order that said gyms in the county could not open.

As of now, the gyms are opening up.