Beachfront restaurants along Hollywood’s Broadwalk will have extra outdoor room to serve customers

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – Social distancing is changing the landscape everywhere.

Ocean Drive has already been shut down to traffic in order to make room for pedestrians and restaurants, and now Hollywood’s Broadwalk appears likely to follow.

On Tuesday afternoon, the owners of Bonny and Read’s on Hollywood Beach were scraping, cleaning, and getting ready for more customers this coming weekend.

"Two weeks ago we had the most awesome weather in the world, and nobody was here to enjoy it," said co-owner Jamie Hawkes. "We miss everybody."

Soon, Hawkes and other cafe owners along the Broadwalk will be able to put more tables right onto the popular beachfront area.

It’s a way the City of Hollywood is helping restaurants by establishing two areas they’re calling Temporary Cafe Zones.

One is along the Broadwalk, from Harrison to Carolina Streets. The other zone is downtown, on Hollywood Blvd., from 19th to 21st Avenue.

From Thursday through Sunday over the summer, restaurants can expand their outdoor seating to provide more space between tables.

The owners of Orale Mexican restaurant think it will encourage people to feel more comfortable coming back.

They can breathe fresh air - it will be a lot better for them," said owner Juan Sierra.

Along the Broadwalk, the bike path will be closed in the cafe zone, to allow for more pedestrians and tables.

"I think with the water coming off the ocean, and the air always moving, this is one of the best places you can be," Hawkes said.

