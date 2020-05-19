Extreme rain, poor weather causes damage across Miami-Dade, Broward

DAVIE, Fla. – Relentless rain throughout South Florida Monday wreaked havoc on people’s homes, cars, and even caused a little boy to be injured when a ceiling collapsed.

In Davie, home surveillance cameras captured the moment a patio roof collapsed after a deluge of rain.

Homeowner Steve Katz said he noticed a leak in the patio and some sagging in the roof line, so he climbed a ladder to start cleaning the gutters.

"And as soon as I did that it was like a tsunami explosion," Katz said. "It shocked me; and we have a snake on the back patio and it just filled its whole cage with water."

His son, Tyler, came home to find a mess.

"We had pieces of furniture moving all over the patio," he said. "It was jaw dropping."

Fortunately, no one was injured.

In Hollywood, on the 5200 block of Fletcher Street, heavy rain caused a bedroom ceiling to collapse while a 5-year-old boy and an older relative were inside.

The family living at the home said debris struck boy in the head. He was taken to the hospital and is expected to be okay.

Earlier in the day, on Stirling Road, several cars were damaged when drivers struck a manhole cover that got loose in the rain.

“As soon as I hit it, it sliced my tire,” said Victoria Alincy.