Large South Florida cities that postponed reopening until Wednesday are making their final preparations

CORAL GABLES, Fla. – Many businesses across South Florid are into their second day of reopening, but many others remain closed due to being located in cities that postponed reopening until Wednesday.

While some are eagerly preparing to reopen, others fear it may be too late.

Art gallery owner Edgar Pozos never fully closed, remaining open for appointments, despite city orders.

"We are suffering," he said. "My neighbors across the street, they just recently opened and I think they are struggling."

Pozos said he wonders everyday how his business will hang on financially.

"It depends on how this continues," he said.

Miami Beach, like Miami and many other big South Florida cities, postponed reopening until Wednesday.

Prep work is underway, with cleaning and planning being done in order to keep customers feeling safe.