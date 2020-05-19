WATCH: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis holds press conference on COVID-19 from state capitol building in Tallahassee
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis holds a press conference from the state capitol building in Tallahassee to discuss the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
The full video can be seen below:
DeSantis COVID-19 presser - Tuesday
