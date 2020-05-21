Children may now be tested for coronavirus at C.B. Smith Park

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – The Memorial Health Care System is expanding testing at C.B. Smith Park in Pembroke Pines to include children regardless if they are exhibiting symptoms of the novel coronavirus.

The drive-through testing site is free to the public.

Testing for children will be on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays, from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

“If you have a young child who you think may have a mild symptomatic case or may be asymptomatic but still infected, you’d like to know before you take them over to their grandparents’ house,” said Dr. Ronald Ford, chief medical officer at Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital. “Because we’d really like to curtail the spread of this disease in our community any way we can.”

Doctors in South Florida have seen a couple cases of multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children, although it is said to be an extremely rare complication of COVID-19.

Ford said it’s very unlikely you’ll see many cases in this community.

Symptoms of the illness include a high fever for four days or more, abdominal pain, vomiting, red eyes, a sore throat and rashes.