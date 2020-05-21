Miami school holds graduation for Class of 2020 with seniors in back of convertibles, pickup trucks

MIAMI – A South Florida school celebrated its senior class on Wednesday night with a deive-through graduation ceremony, complete with a valedictorian speech.

There are thousands of graduating seniors this year who will not have a commencement ceremony because of the coronavirus pandemic, so for the graduating seniors of Calusa Preparatory School in Miami, this was everything.

The Class of 2020 seniors rode in the back of convertibles and pick up trucks to receive their diploma as family and friends cheered on from a distance.

It was not your typical commencement by any means, but it's one this Class of 2020 will never forget.

Calusa Prep is a small private school that had only 10 seniors in the Class of 2020, which made the whole thing possible, and so very special.