Coronavirus in Florida: State nears 50,000 COVID-19 cases

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Florida is approaching 50,000 cases of COVID-19.

According to the latest data posted by the state’s health department Friday morning, there are 49,451 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across Florida with 2,190 deaths and 9,117 hospitalizations since the start of the pandemic.

That’s an increase of 776 cases and 46 deaths over the past 24 hours.

Twelve of those newly confirmed deaths in the past day were in Miami-Dade County and three were in Palm Beach County. Broward didn’t report any new deaths over the past 24 hours.

In total, Miami-Dade has 16,522 cases of COVID-19 and 614 deaths, the highest numbers in the state.

Broward has 6,580 cases and 286 deaths.

Palm Beach County has 5,072 cases and 311 deaths.

Monroe County has 101 cases and three deaths.

There had been an increase of 1,204 COVID-19 cases reported statewide over the previous 24-hour period (Wednesday into Thursday), a spike that Gov. Ron DeSantis said could be attributed to “another big dump of test results.”

Florida received another big dump of test results: more than 50,000 results with roughly 1,300 new cases.



For this batch:

Statewide Positivity: 2.5%

Positivity for initial Phase I counties: 1.66% pic.twitter.com/5ouT6Mb599 — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) May 21, 2020

The health department says that over 837,000 coronavirus tests have been administered across Florida in total, with 5.9% of those coming back positive.

There have been questions raised about the numbers reported daily on the state health department’s dashboard after its architect announced that she had been removed from her post and alleged that she fought the health department’s efforts to make the data harder to access.

DeSantis has said that the state has been transparent in its reporting.

The U.S. has surpassed 1.5 million confirmed cases, the largest number reported in the world, with more than 94,000 deaths. Over 298,000 Americans have been classified as recovered, according to data compiled from various sources by Johns Hopkins University.

Worldwide, the number of COVID-19 cases reported is over 5.1 million, and there have been more than 333,000 deaths from the disease. Over 1.9 million people globally have been classified as recovered.

