Driver in stolen car crashes into West Little River home, police say

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A driver in a stolen car crashed into a West Little River house while Alberto Navarro played with his daughter in the living room on Thursday evening. He and his girlfriend, Vicky Santos, ran outside after the impact.

“I thought that they were literally going to hit through it,” Navarro said. “When I went outside, it was flipped right next to my car.”

Police officers had been following the driver before the rollover crash at 2291 NW 95 St., near Miami Central High School. Jalisa Canon also ran outside of her neighboring home.

The driver of an alleged stolen vehicle crashed into a West Little River home on Thursday evening. (Local 10 News)

“You heard the screeching of the noise and then there was turning and the car flipped over,” Canon said, adding she saw a man and a woman get out of the mangled car.

“He was gushing from his head and he ended up running,” Canon said. “I guess he thought he was going to get far, but they caught him. He was trying to jump the gate.”

Officers also arrested the woman, and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue personnel took the two to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center.