Driver dies after crashing into road ranger’s truck on Turnpike

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A driver was killed early Monday morning in a crash involving a road ranger on Florida’s Turnpike, Florida Highway Patrol Lt. Alex Camacho confirmed later in the morning.

According to Camacho, a white Honda sedan was heading north on the Turnpike near Kendall Drive when the driver lost control of the car and struck a road ranger’s truck that was parked on the right shoulder.

The road ranger was outside of the truck assisting with another crash, Camacho said.

The driver of the Honda was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has not been released, and it’s unclear what caused him to lose control of his car.

Camacho said the road ranger wasn’t injured.

The northbound lanes of the Turnpike remained closed as of 8:20 a.m. Traffic was being diverted onto Kendall Drive.