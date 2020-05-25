Florida records 2,252 deaths, 51,746 coronavirus cases

MIAMI – The coronavirus death toll continues to increase in Florida. From Sunday to Monday, the number of people whose deaths were attributed to the contagious disease increased from 2,237 to 2,252, according to the latest Department of Health’s report.

Hundreds of more people were diagnosed. The state’s list of confirmed cases of the respiratory illness increased from 50,867 to 51,746. The hospitalizations also increased from 9,381 to 9,424.

That’s a recorded increase of 15 more deaths, 879 more cases and 43 more hospitalizations in one day.

In this Wednesday, May 13, 2020 photo, Maria Fernanda works on contact tracing at the Florida Dept. of Health in Miami-Dade County, during the new coronavirus pandemic, in Doral, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky) (Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Miami-Dade County’s cases increased from 16,845 to 17,041. Deaths increased from 631 to 633. The two new victims were a 68-year-old woman and an 83-year-old man. Miami-Dade’s hot zone is still the city of Miami with 10,264 cases. Hialeah follows with 2,243.

Broward County’s cases increased from 6,697 to 6,760. Deaths increased from 292 to 298. The six new victims are two women ages 56 and 94 and four men ages 44, 74, 79 and 90. Broward’s hot zones are still Fort Lauderdale and Hollywood.

Palm Beach County’s cases increased from 5,201 to 5,355. The death toll is still at 315. Palm Beach’s hot zone is still West Palm Beach with 993 cases.

There was also a reported increase in testing from about 872,000 to 909,928. Nearly 6% of the people who were tested in Florida were diagnosed with the coronavirus disease.

In this Wednesday, May 13, 2020 photo, Meghan Peck works on contact tracing at the Florida Dept. of Health in Miami-Dade County, during the new coronavirus pandemic, in Doral, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky) (Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Brazil’s cases rose to 363,211 above Russia with 353,427, according to data compiled from various sources by Johns Hopkins University. The United States still has the largest contagion in the world with 1,651,254 confirmed cases -- including 97,850 deaths.

Worldwide, the number of COVID-19 cases reported increased to more than 5.4 million. There have been more than 346,000 deaths worldwide attributed to the pandemic.

RELATED LINKS