Broward County long-term care facility shows alarming spike in coronavirus cases

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – Long term care facilities have been hot spots for COVID-19, and there is a troubling rash of new cases at one Broward County home.

The Alexander Nininger State Veterans Nursing Home in Pembroke Pines has seen cases of COVID-19 increae at an alarming rate.

There have been seven deaths at that facility already.

As of the latest numbers, 31 residents have tested positive and had to be transported to nearby medical centers, and 16 staff members have tested positive as well.

The new data is concerning as the virus has been shown to spread quickly in long-term care facilities in Florida, and it can be deadly.

Also concerning are photos sent to Local 10 News by a source, showing several of the facility’s residents sitting outside during a parade last week.

While many are wearing masks, they do not appear to be observing social distancing.

We sent the data and those pictures to a spokesman for The Florida Department of Veterans Affairs, who responded with a statement that said, in part:

"We’ve been very aggressive from the beginning with testing of both residents and staff, and will continue testing until we can stop the spread of COVID-19."

"Our goal continues to be the elimination of as much risk to our residents and staff as humanly possible, while continuing our efforts to provide skilled and loving care to our residents. We’re very proud of our entire team for their tireless efforts during this very challenging time."

The spokesman also said right now, only 19 residents remain in hospitals or other medical facilities being treated for COVID-19, and all 16 of their staff members who have tested positive are asymptomatic and quarantining at home.