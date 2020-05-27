Coronavirus in Florida: 60 new deaths confirmed, including 22 in Miami-Dade

Published: May 27, 2020, 11:31 am Updated: May 27, 2020, 11:40 am

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Florida’s death toll from COVID-19 has risen to 2,319, an increase of 60 over the past 24 hours, according to data from the state’s health department.

Twenty-two of those new deaths were reported in Miami-Dade County.

As of Wednesday morning, the health department confirms 52,634 total cases of COVID-19 statewide (an increase of 464 from the previous day), with 9,639 hospitalizations since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

Over the past day, Miami-Dade County’s cases increased from 17,168 to 17,225. With those 22 newly reported deaths, the county now has 655, the highest death toll in the state.

Broward’s cases increased from 6,799 to 6,825 with five new deaths, bringing the county’s total to 305.

Palm Beach County’s cases increased from 5,429 to 5,455, with the death toll rising by five to 320.

Monroe County remains at 107 cases and four deaths.

State and local leaders will be tracking trends in the numbers as reopenings are underway across Florida.

The state reports having completed over 935,000 tests for COVID-19, with 5.6% coming back positive.

The United States still has the largest reported contagion in the world with over 1.6 million confirmed cases and more than 98,000 deaths. Over 384,000 Americans have been deemed recovered, according to data compiled from various sources by Johns Hopkins University.

Worldwide, the number of COVID-19 cases reported increased to more than 5.6 million. There have been more than 351,000 deaths worldwide attributed to the pandemic, with over 2.3 million being declared recovered.

