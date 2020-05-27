Miami Dolphins announce program to provide jobs, feed 1,000 families each weekday for a year

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross and the Miami Dolphins Foundation have found a way to feed South Florida families while at the same time providing jobs to many who need them.

Starting on June 1, and for up to 12 months, the Miami Dolphins Foundation Food Relief Program will provide a minimum of 1,000 meals every weekday out of Hard Rock Stadium.

Ross and the organization have committed $2 million to the program, and Ross will also be matching all donations in an attempt to raise an additional $2 million for the cause.

"We are committed to combating food insecurity and helping to provide consistent employment as the first step in rebuilding our community, starting in Miami Gardens," said Ross. "We are thankful for the strength that our community has shown through this pandemic and it’s our hope that this program will inspire others to give."

The meals will be prepared by Centerplate, the team's food, beverage and retail partner.

In an additional effort to help local businesses, every Sunday the Dolphins will team up with area churches, community groups and local leadership to order food from various local restaurants.

A minimum of 1,000 meals will be purchased each Sunday and distributed to residents dealing with food insecurity.

For more information on how to donate, visit dolphins.com/meals.