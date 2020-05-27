Steady downpours bring costly flooding across South Florida

MIAMI – Several drivers were left stalled out and stranded after trying to navigate through high flood waters on Tuesday.

Fire Rescue officers in Hialeah told Local 10 News’ Christian De La Rose they could not recall the last time they saw flooding like this.

It's so bad that the mayor of the city is asking residents to stay home.

The long downpours caused traffic to turn into a dangerous nightmare, with many homes and businesses left unreachable.

Local 10's cameras captured vehicles submerged after stalling in the overflow, leaving some people trapped in their cars.

Hialeah Fire Rescue said several people had to be pulled to safety after being trapped inside their vehicles.

Hialeah Fire Rescue District Chief David Rodriguez asked residents to take the threat seriously and stay home if they can.

"Where the canals are, on West 4th Avenue, that’s where the dangers come in because these canals get to the tipping point you no longer know where the road ends," he said. "It’s very, very dangerous to be out on the road."

No serious injuries reported but Tuesday's flooding no doubt will be costly for many, not to mention the clean up ahead in many of those Hialeah neighborhoods, once the water recedes.

In North Miami, Ashley Reyes showed Local 10 News the water that crept inside her home during Tuesday's downpour.

"I have three inches of water in my back room," she said.

Outside, it looked like a lake had consumed her block on Northeast 143rd Street, near 11th Avenue, in North Miami.

"If this is happening from that little weather, and we have a hurricane with hours of rain, it’s going to go inside," she said.

Ashley lives just down this street from a pump station, and it’s alarm was blaring for hours Tuesday until crews came by to fix it.

"My family’s been here since 1950, so I know when this happens, that’s not working," she said.

Pounding rain created major flooding problems in other parts of North Miami, as swollen canals pushed water out through drains and inundated streets in El Portal.