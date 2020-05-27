Woman arrested in connection with fatal crash in Pompano Beach

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – A South Florida woman has been arrested in connection with a car crash in Pompano Beach that left an 81-year-old man dead.

Tamera Leigh Prevo, 60, was arrested Tuesday on a charge of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

According to Delia Robinson, Prevo was driving erratically May 19 before colliding with Robinson’s Toyota RAV-4 along Cypress Boulevard in the Palm Aire neighborhood of Pompano Beach.

“It was weaving like this,” Robinson told Local 10 News reporter Hatzel Vela.

Firefighters had to use the Jaws of Life to remove Robinson and her husband, Gerald Robinson, from their vehicle.

“He was bleeding, his hand was bleeding, and I said, ‘Honey, I’m going to release your belt,’” Delia Robinson said.

Gerald Robinson, who underwent bypass surgery in April, died over the weekend.

“He was to be home from a block a way, and he never made it,” Delia Robinson said through tears. “Forty four years, no family, I’m all alone. Thank God I have friends.”

A witness who didn’t want to be identified told Local 10 News that Prevo seemed to be off and incoherent.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office confirmed that Prevo was taken to a nearby hospital for an evaluation before her arrest.

Prevo is being held at the North Broward Bureau in lieu of a $50,000 bond.

Local 10 News learned during her court appearance that Prevo has had four prior DUI arrests.

A Broward County judge ordered that Prevo be subject to random alcohol testing if she posts bail. She will also be outfitted with a GPS ankle monitor and will not be allowed to operate a motor vehicle.

The judge also ordered Prevo to not have any contact with the surviving victim.

Local 10 News has requested a copy of Prevo’s arrest report.