Naked man spent 24 hours trashing high school, police say

Police ID vandal in Memorial Day spree inside Miramar High School

Michelle Solomon, Podcast Producer/Reporter

Matthew Crandall was arrested for a vandalism spree at Miramar High School. The photo in the upper corner is Crandall caught on surveillance video (WPLG)

MIRAMAR, Fla. – Miramar police have made an arrest in a Memorial Day vandalism spree inside Miramar High School of a man caught on surveillance video trashing the school wearing a hat, headphones, and nothing else.

Police said that it was 21-year-old Matthew Crandall who vandalized rooms, walls and hallways, all while naked.

Crandall of North Fort Myers broke in around 7 a.m. Monday and spent nearly 24 hours smashing televisions and computers, and causing flooding in hallways and other areas of the school. A school custodian discovered the damages.

He is charged with burglary and criminal mischief.

It is not known if Crandall had some affiliation to the high school.

