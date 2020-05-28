Naked man spent 24 hours trashing high school, police say

MIRAMAR, Fla. – Miramar police have made an arrest in a Memorial Day vandalism spree inside Miramar High School of a man caught on surveillance video trashing the school wearing a hat, headphones, and nothing else.

Police said that it was 21-year-old Matthew Crandall who vandalized rooms, walls and hallways, all while naked.

Update: Matthew Crandall, 21, of North Fort Myers has been arrested and charged with burglary and criminal mischief for breaking into Miramar High School and causing extensive damage. We thank our media partners who assisted us by covering this story. #solved pic.twitter.com/BZGAHZAo91 — Miramar Police (@MiramarPD) May 28, 2020

Crandall of North Fort Myers broke in around 7 a.m. Monday and spent nearly 24 hours smashing televisions and computers, and causing flooding in hallways and other areas of the school. A school custodian discovered the damages.

He is charged with burglary and criminal mischief.

It is not known if Crandall had some affiliation to the high school.