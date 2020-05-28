Rain, disposing of non-flushable items lead to no swim advisory for Oleta River Park area

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A no swim advisory was issued Thursday morning for areas near Oleta River Park in Miami-Dade County.

According to a news release from the county, heavy downpours caused a significant increase of water entering into the North District Wastewater Treatment Plant since Monday, and people disposing of wipes and other non-flushable items have resulted in a wastewater overflow at the plant.

County officials said about 10,000 gallons of wastewater entered an area of mangroves just west of the treatment plant.

Officials say signage has been posted in areas affected by the no swim advisory.

Other water-related recreational activities, such as fishing and boating are also to be avoided, officials say.

According to the news release, “boundaries include Maule Lake to the north, Oleta River State Park Beach to the South, Biscayne Boulevard to the west and the Intracoastal Waterway to the east. Greynolds Park is also within the affected area.”

The advisory will be lifted after two consecutive days of clear testing occurs after repairs are completed.