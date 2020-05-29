Driver hospitalized after jumping from overpass after police chase

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – A driver was hospitalized early Friday morning after authorities said he jumped from an overpass following a police chase in Broward County.

A Broward Sheriff’s Office deputy at the scene told Local 10 News photojournalist Brian Ely that authorities were chasing a BMW when it crashed in the area of State Road 84 and Interstate 95.

Another car was also struck during the pursuit.

A police chase in Broward County ended in a crash the morning of May 29. (WPLG)

According to authorities, the suspect bailed out of the car and jumped over an overpass in an attempt to flee from deputies.

Other law enforcement agencies also assisted in the pursuit.

Detective Ali Adamson, of the Fort Lauderdale Police Department, said a Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue crew took the suspect as a trauma alert to Broward Health Medical Center.

No other details were immediately released.