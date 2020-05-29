Officers find shooting victim inside crashed car on I-395 in Miami

Detectives are investigating a Thursday night shooting that left a victim in a crashed sports utility vehicle on Interstate 395 in Miami.

Officer Kenia Fallat, a spokesperson for the Miami Police Department, said officers responded to an area of I-395 westbound near the ramp to Biscayne Boulevard.

“As of right now, we are on the scene of a person who appears to have been shot inside a vehicle,” Fallat wrote in an e-mail.

This is a developing story. Local 10 News Assignment Desk Editor Louis Wilson contributed to this report.