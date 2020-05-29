82ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call (954) 364-2526.

Local News

Officers find shooting victim inside crashed car on I-395 in Miami

Roy Ramos, Reporter

Andrea Torres, Digital Reporter/Producer

Tags: Miami-Dade County, Miami, Crime

Detectives are investigating a Thursday night shooting that left a victim in a crashed sports utility vehicle on Interstate 395 in Miami.

Officer Kenia Fallat, a spokesperson for the Miami Police Department, said officers responded to an area of I-395 westbound near the ramp to Biscayne Boulevard.

“As of right now, we are on the scene of a person who appears to have been shot inside a vehicle,” Fallat wrote in an e-mail.

This is a developing story. Local 10 News Assignment Desk Editor Louis Wilson contributed to this report.

Copyright 2020 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

About the Authors: