Gimenez: If condos don’t enforce pool rules, reclosing order could follow

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez warned Friday that condominium associations need to enforce the new social distancing rules at pools or they could face receiving an order to reclose during the coronavirus pandemic.

Miami-Dade will be allowing condominiums to reopen pools on Monday, but swimmers must keep at least six feet of separation. Gimenez said the pool capacity depends on the size of the pool since social distancing is the only requirement.

“Underwater is not a problem,” Gimenez said, adding the risk for swimmers is when they come up for air.

Activities and games that could foment a crowd are prohibited and the pool furniture will need to be cleaned more frequently.

