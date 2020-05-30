Police identify gunman who opened fire inside Aventura Mall department store

AVENTURA, Fla. – Police have identified the man who sent bullets flying inside the Nordstrom store at Aventura Mall on Friday morning.

22-year-old Jose Belony is facing two counts each of attempted second-degree murder and aggravated battery.

The incident in question happened shortly before 11:30 a.m. on Friday, when two people were shot on the first floor of Nordstrom, near the men’s department.

Sky 10 shows a police vehicle parked outside the Nordstrom store at Aventura Mall. (WPLG)

According to police, an argument broke out between four people who knew each other.

Two people were initially taken into custody, but authorities only identified Belony on Saturday.

At last check, one of the victims remained in critical condition after undergoing surgery and the other is stable condition.

