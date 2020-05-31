Florida National Guard activated by Gov. Ron DeSantis in response to George Floyd protests

MIRAMAR, Fla. – The Florida National Guard has been activated by Gov. Ron DeSantis as protests continue over the death of George Floyd.

The move was made by DeSantis on Saturday and confirmed by his communications director Sunday on Twitter.

Of the guardsmen deployed, 150 were sent to Miramar, 150 to Camp Blanding and 100 to Tampa.

Camp Blanding, for those wondering, is located between Gainesville and Jacksonville in North Florida.

The units were deployed to assist and support local law enforcement.

Protests continued on Sunday in Miami-Dade and Broward.

