Officer stabbed in neck during protests in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry and Jacksonville Sheriff Mike Williams reported protesters injured several officers on Saturday night -- including one who was stabbed in the neck.

Williams said a peaceful protest began with about 1,200 demonstrators. After about 6:30 p.m., Williams said there were 200 trouble makers left in downtown Jacksonville.

"They attacked several police officers. They vandalized several police cars, attempting to light them on fire, breaking windows,” Williams said. “We have one officer who was stabbed -- was slashed in the neck and is currently at the hospital.”

Williams said law enforcement was dealing with about 100 rioters late into the night.

RELATED LINK: Complete coverage from Local10.com partner in Jacksonville