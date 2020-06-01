Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes among protesters to march in Miami following George Floyd’s death

MIAMI – Singers Camila Cabello, a Miami native, and Shawn Mendes were spotted Sunday marching alongside protesters who took to the streets of downtown Miami for the second day in a row to demand justice following the death of George Floyd.

The pop star couple wore masks and remained as low key as possible, holding signs that read “Black Lives Matter” following the death of Floyd, who died after a Minneapolis police officer held him down by the neck with his knee for more than 7 minutes.

The power couple are lending their voices to the growing Black Lives Matter movement, which has spread across the country.

The singers didn’t advertise their presence at the protest, but promoted several organizations and groups calling for change and demanding justice for Floyd on social media.

Protests erupted in Miami and Fort Lauderdale over the weekend, drawing large crowds to the downtown areas.

The demonstrations turned violent in downtown Miami on Saturday night after what local leaders described as “outside forces” followed the protest circuit with the sole intention of causing a riot and looking to loot businesses. More than a dozen city vehicles were damaged or torched. By nightfall, several businesses were broken into and looted.

Similar scenes played out in Broward and Miami Dade counties on Sunday, prompting curfews in both areas.

On Sunday however, groups of demonstrators were seen stepping up to protect businesses from “agitators,” looking to keep the focus on a call for change in the wake of Floyd’s death.