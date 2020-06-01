Coronavirus in Florida: 667 new cases and 9 deaths reported in past day

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – The state of Florida has reported an increase of 667 COVID-19 cases and nine deaths as a result of the coronavirus over the past 24 hours.

The state is up to 56,830 total cases and 2,460 deaths in the latest numbers released by the health department Monday.

Florida has confirmed at least 10,231 coronavirus-related hospitalizations since the start of the outbreak.

Over the past day, Miami-Dade County’s cases increased by 139 to 18,139. The county now has 702 deaths (after an overnight increase of two), the highest total in the state.

Broward’s cases increased by 73 to 7,196. The county’s death toll rose by one to 314.

Palm Beach County’s cases increased by 139 to 6,135, with the death toll remaining at 337.

Monroe County has 109 cases (an increase of one) and four deaths.

State and local leaders will be tracking trends in the numbers as reopenings are underway across Florida.

The state reports having completed over 1 million tests for COVID-19, with 5.5% coming back positive.

And on Friday, for the first time, Florida released results from antibody testing at major sites across the state. (Click here to see that data.)

The United States has over 104,000 deaths from COVID-19, and the country has the largest reported contagion in the world with over 1.7 million confirmed cases. Over 444,000 Americans have been deemed recovered, according to data compiled from various sources by Johns Hopkins University.

Worldwide, the number of COVID-19 cases reported increased to more than 6.2 million. There have been more than 372,000 deaths worldwide attributed to the pandemic, with over 2.6 million being declared recovered.

