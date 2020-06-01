Thieves smash their way into pawn shop in Margate

MARGATE, Fla. – Authorities are searching for a group of thieves who targeted a pawn shop early Monday morning in Margate.

The burglary occurred around 2 a.m. at Brian’s Pawn & Guns, located at 274 N. State Road 7.

Surveillance video shows the thieves smashing the front glass with a hammer before the group storms inside.

The owner, Iglaia Ingram, told Local 10 News that the thieves got away with eight guns and a handful of other items, including jewelry.

“We’re a very small business and it’s not our fault what’s going on, you know, in the world, and we’re all in this together, and it’s very sad that people have to go to this extent,” Ingram said.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with further information about the burglary is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.