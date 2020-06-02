City, county officials say no thanks to federal riot officers sent by Trump Administration

MIAMI – The unrest in America prompted the Trump Administration to send federal officers to South Florida to help maintain the peace.

That came as news to local officials who clearly said no thanks.

When the riot squad arrived Monday, Miami-Dade County leaders did not have advance notice. Unlike In other cities, and despite what the Trump Administration might have said, the situation in Miami does not warrant any outside assistance.

Now, on day four of protests in Miami, the federal riot squads that were sent without an invitation are being sent home.

During Tuesday's county commission meeting, it was clear that the mayor did not know.

"There were some reports erroneously that somehow an FBI, or something, anti-riot task force was sent to Miami. It was not. Those assets were sent somewhere else," said Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez.

As it turns out, a Bureau of Prisons Riot Team arrived on Sunday and stayed at The Grand.

They were seen getting on a bus and three marked vans at around 8:15 a.m. Tuesday.

At the commission meeting, Miami-Dade's police director explained.

"They haven’t been deployed," said Miami-Dade Police Director Freddy Ramirez. "They’re just staying in a hotel because they got to go back."

According to the US Marshals office in Miami, the riot team was "…in the process of receiving the Resources from the Bureau of Prisons and U.S. Marshals Service Headquarters." "...until meetings with local law enforcement determined - Miami just didn't need them."

The day's events underscore the success Miami police have had in keeping the peace, relative to other big cities.

As Miami's police chief explained Sunday on This Week in South Florida, "our direction was to be as restrained as possible."

A small group of the Bureau of Prisons personnel are staying in South Florida to assist staff inside detention centers.