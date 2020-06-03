After 47 years, math teacher gets fond farewell caravan in Broward

PLANTATION, Fla. – Lorraine Todd taught mathematics in Broward County for 47 years.

On Wednesday, colleagues and Nova High School students surprised the new retiree with a fond farewell. Todd loves Florida State University, so there was a theme.

The caravan started with a red fire truck. Some cars were dressed up to go to Hawaii and others were a moving celebration with balloons and confetti.

Todd said she will miss her mission.

“Some of the kids would come in and they would hate math and they feared it,” Todd said. “I wanted them to come out loving math.”

Nova High School principal Olayemi Awofadeju said she will miss Todd.

“She makes learning fun,” Awofadeju said. “And then at the end of every problem, she would say ‘Go Noles!’”

Broward County Public Schools Superintendent Robert W. Runcie participated in the caravan.