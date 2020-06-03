Lightning strikes home in Surfside

SURFSIDE, Fla. – A house in Surfside sustained some damage Wednesday morning after it was struck by lightning.

The man who’s renting the house on Byron Avenue near 92nd Street told Local 10 News that he had just woken up and was getting ready to make breakfast when he heard an explosion around 10 a.m.

He said the lightning struck a tall structure on the roof, blowing up the concrete, which landed in six or seven different places and even hit his SUV, though it only caused a few scratches.

The tenant said he rushed outside his home because he initially thought a transformer had blown across the street, but then smelled smoke and noticed the damage to his house.

He said he called Miami-Dade Fire Rescue and firefighters came out, but they said there was no fire, so they won’t be sending out an investigator.

The tenant is waiting for the weather to clear up so he can put a tarp on the roof.

“I just heard a loud bang, and I’m thinking a transformer blew,” Anthony Coscia said. “I’m thinking (would) I rather have biscuits and gravy or bacon, eggs and potatoes -- then wake up to this.”

Coscia lives at the home with his sister, her husband and their four kids.

Thankfully, no one was hurt.