I-95 shooting victim’s mother announces $5,000 reward still available
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Shiela Núñez is still grieving and she needs closure. Her 22-year-old daughter, Melissa Gonzalez, was the victim of a Jan. 3 shooting and there haven’t been any arrests.
Núñez said she still can’t believe her recent Florida International University graduate was shot while she was driving on Interstate 95 in Miami-Dade County.
Gonzalez was near Northwest 79th Street when she was shot at about 8:30 p.m. Her boyfriend Julian Veliz Cortina was in the passenger seat when the single bullet struck her from behind.
A witness who was working in the area said he heard about eight gunshots. On Thursday, Núñez announced the $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in the fatal shooting is still available.
Detectives believe a stray bullet killed Gonzalez, and they released the image of a suspect’s dark-colored four-door vehicle with dark rims.
Núñez and Cortina want anyone with information about the shooters or shooters who are responsible for Gonzalez’s death to call Miami-Dade County Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.
