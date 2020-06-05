From pools to bathrooms, hotels are taking steps to keep you safe from coronavirus

CORAL GABLES, Fla. – From hands-free restroom door openers to plexiglass at counters to socially distanced seating on the pool deck, hotels are adjusting to their new normal in this time of coronavirus outbreak.

Tom Prescott of The Biltmore Hotel in Coral Gables explains the safety protocols in place for guests during this initial reopening phase. They include investment in additional housekeeping services to ensure high-traffic and high-touch areas are cleaned once an hour.

“We acquired several of these electrostatic sprayers, which disperse positive ions that kill up to 99.4% of all surface germs and pathogens that are in the air,” Prescott said as an employee used one by an elevator door.

Also among the measures: Minibars and coffee machines have been removed from rooms.

The face coverings worn by staff at The Biltmore are all handmade by reservations manager Nicholas Moncada.

“I like to say by day I’m a hotelier, by night a couturier,” he said.

A former fashion designer, Nicholas’ twin brother works in Louisiana’s funeral home industry. During the COVID-19 outbreak, he started to make masks for them.

“Being able to sew felt it was American duty to do what I can in this effort,” he said.

Industry analysts say it could take some time before occupancy rates rise in hotels. Part of that is contingent on air travel, and when consumers feel like it’s safe again to book a trip for pleasure or business.

See below for the enhanced hotel cleaning guidelines from the American Hotel and Lodging Association: