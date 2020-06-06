Amid Black Lives Matter protests, Floyd family to hold service in North Carolina

WASHINGTON – George Floyd’s family will be attending a public viewing on Saturday in North Carolina, where he was born. On Monday and Tuesday, the Floyd family will attend another viewing and a funeral in Texas, where he lived most of his life.

In Washington, D.C., protesters stood outside of the White House near the new Black Lives Matter Plaza. There were zero arrests during demonstrations on Friday.

The Black Lives Matter movement perseveres despite the risks of the coronavirus pandemic. Large demonstrations against police brutality and racism continued all over the world.

In South Florida, there were peaceful marches Friday night on Interstate 95 in Miami-Dade County and on U.S. 441 in Broward County. The Black Lives Matter Alliance Broward and other activist groups report they are growing in membership.

