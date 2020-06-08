WATCH LIVE: DeSantis, other officials attend news conference at Miami-Dade Emergency Operations Center

DORAL, Fla. – Gov. Ron DeSantis, Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez and other officials will be attending a Monday afternoon news conference at the Miami-Dade Emergency Operations Center in Doral.

Acting Secretary of Homeland Security Chad F. Wolf will host the news conference at 1:45 p.m. to discuss DHS’s operational readiness for the hurricane season.

Click here to view Local 10′s Hurricane Survival Guide