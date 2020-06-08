During these highly tense and sensitive times, posting on social media should be planned and thoughtful

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – As protests continue following the death of George Floyd, so do the wealth of social media posts about racism in America.

The tension around the topic can make it difficult for some to know how to express their opinions without offending others.

From protests on the street to posting on social media, tensions are high as people process what is happening in the wake of the death of George Floyd.

Floyd's death sparking emotions regarding race and inequality in America.

While it so easy to find an audience on social media, what can start as personal venting can become public embarrassment.

A Broward County prosecutor was one of the many people who have lost their jobs and suffered consequences after posing messages online.

Some say it's the way you tell your story can promote understand.

FIU psychology professor Dionne Stephens gave Local 10 News' Neki Mohan some advice when it comes to effectively engaging at this time.

"You start off by saying 'I want to share my opinions. I might be wrong with this and I'm hoping I can have a really respectful and healthy conversation, because I want to learn and I want to get to the next level of change,'" she said.

Having those calm conversations can make you feel better about the future.

Stephens added that it’s best not to do it when you’re feeling all worked up, and to give yourself a day to cool off before taking to social media. Instead, she said, vent to someone you trust.