Florida Keys man urinated in public and then yelled racial slurs at a couple that saw him, cops say

STOCK ISLAND, Fla. – A man seen exposing himself and urinating in public shouted racial slurs at a couple who spotted him, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office says.

Eric John Vanbuskirk, 58 of Stock Island, was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct Sunday night.

A man and a woman told deputies they were in their driveway when they saw a man — later identified as Vanbuskirk — with his pants down, urinating through a chain-link fence that separates their property from a neighbor’s.

The man in the car beeped his horn to notify Vanbuskirk that he was in plain view, at which point Vanbuskirk “responded by yelling racial slurs at the couple,” according to the Sheriff’s Office.

After a deputy arrived, Vanbuskirk yelled sexual slurs at a neighboring property owner who wanted him removed.

Vanbuskirk was taken to jail.