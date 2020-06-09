Police: Woman fires shot into air; gets shot in leg in Miami Beach

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – A woman from Memphis, Tennessee, was arrested in Miami Beach Monday night after she got shot in the leg, authorities said.

According to her arrest report, Evette Gurley, 34, told police that she and her friend, known only as Shawny, were walking in the 100 block of Sixth Street shortly before midnight when they saw a group of people in a white Camaro who they had met a couple days ago in Miami.

Gurley said the car pulled over and she asked her friend to walk to a nearby store to get her a drink before placing her fanny pack on the trunk of the Camaro.

According to her arrest report, Gurley claimed that the fanny pack fell to the ground as she was trying to open it, causing all of the contents to spill out.

She said one of the occupants inside the car helped her pick up her belongings, but she soon realized that $300 in cash was missing, authorities said.

Police said Gurley admitted to shooting her boyfriend’s handgun into the air to scare the people in the Camaro, at which time one of them fired back at her, striking her in the lower part of her right thigh.

Gurley was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center to be treated for the non-life-threatening wound.

Miami Beach police said she was arrested on a charge of discharging a firearm in public.

The occupants inside the Camaro fled the scene and have not been found.