Concert houses, auditoriums, playhouses to soon reopen in Broward County

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – Concert houses, auditoriums and playhouses will begin reopening Monday in Broward County, but each establishment must submit a reopening and operations plan for COVID-19 mitigation and sanitation to the county administrator ahead of doing so.

County officials said establishments must receive written approval of their plan from the county administrator prior to reopening.

The plans may be submitted by emailing Reopening@Broward.org.

Staff members will review each plan and email establishments back with a printable certificate stating that the business has been approved to reopen.

“The certificate has a QR code that, when scanned by a mobile device QR code reader, leads to a webpage, where a searchable database of businesses with county-approved reopening plans will be posted,” a news release from the county stated.

The certificates must displayed in an area of each business that is easily viewable to patrons.

Business owners are urge to review the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Implementation of Mitigation Strategies for Communities with Local COVID-19 Transmission for assistance in writing their plans.

Responses from the county may take up to three business days to receive.