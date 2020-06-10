Ex-Cristobal still menacing the north – Saharan dust to dominate the tropics

Cristobal has morphed into a northern-type storm system. It’s still producing very gusty winds up to tropical-storm strength with areas of heavy rain as it heads out of the Midwest and into Canada. The moisture tail will swing through the Northeast U.S. tomorrow, and then we’ll be done with Cristobal.

In the Atlantic east of Bermuda, a non-tropical storm system has a slight chance of becoming somewhat tropical in nature as it sits over the warm Atlantic waters. Even if it did, it won’t affect land, and is expected to be short-lived.

Drier air behind that low is still forecast to spread west across the Atlantic and into South Florida late Thursday into Friday. At least briefly, we should feel a change in the air mass with the humidity dropping significantly.

Otherwise, the tropics should remain quiet as dust from the Sahara Desert makes its yearly trek across the tropical Atlantic to South Florida. The dusty air is dry, which makes it more difficult for any tropical systems to form.