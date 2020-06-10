Woman, 20, jumps from balcony to get away from Florida Keys man

MONROE COUNTY, Fla. – Erik Brown was shouting profanities when he pulled his 20-year-old girlfriend’s hair and pushed her head down against the concrete, witnesses said, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

The woman was able to push Brown, 36, away. She ran upstairs. And when he was getting close, she jumped from a second-story balcony on Tuesday night at a motel in Conch Key, witnesses told Deputy Victor Cristea.

“Brown got into a fight with one of the men attempting to help the victim,” Adam Linhardt, a spokesman for MCSO, wrote in a statement. “The victim then ran to a parking lot.”

A man and a woman who saw her jump from the balcony at the Bay View Inn and Marina in Conch Key, deputies said. While a man distracted Brown, the two rescued her and drove her to Duck Key, according to Lindhardt.

The victim was injured but she neglected medical care, Lindhart said. Deputies arrested Brown on Wednesday morning. He is facing two counts of battery, property damage, robbery, and obstruction of justice.