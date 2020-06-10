Woman suffers hand injury when car shot up on I-95, troopers say

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A woman sustained minor injuries to her right hand early Wednesday morning when her car was shot up on Interstate 95 in Miami-Dade County.

Florida Highway Patrol Lt. Alex Camacho said the shooting occurred around 4 a.m. on I-95 near Northwest 62nd Street.

According to Camacho, the victim was driving a gray Chevrolet sedan south on I-95 when she heard several gunshots.

Camacho said the woman’s car was struck multiple times by bullets.

Paramedics tended to the woman’s injured hand at the scene, but she was not taken to a hospital.

A motive for the shooting is unclear, but the victim told authorities that the shooter was inside a dark-colored sedan.

Anyone with further information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.