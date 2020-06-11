Family petitioning for justice, body cameras after loved one was killed by Homestead police officer

HOMESTEAD, Fla. – A South Florida family took petitions to dozens of homes in Homestead, hoping to make a chance within the local police department.

They're calling for officer-worn body cameras and the removal of corrupt officers.

Wearing coordinating shirts and masks, the family and loved ones of Jeff Foster, who died nearly five years ago, started off with a prayer before knocking on doors to get as many signatures on two petitions as they possibly could.

Back in July of 2015, Homestead police said they were called out after someone reported a man with a gun.

Foster’s life ended when then-Officer Anthony Green shot him. Some witnesses said Foster was on his knees with his hands up when he was killed. Meantime, Green has been involved in several police involved shootings, at least three of them deadly, and he was promoted soon after Foster’s death.

Now, Foster's loved ones want to see Green off the force.

"He’s still on the force terrorizing the city of Homestead," said Crystal Foster, Edward’s sister.

Aside from justice, they also want to see body cameras on all homestead police officers.

"This is something we pushed for at the council meetings five years ago," said Adrina Foster, Edward's twin sister. "And five years later, still no body cams in Homestead."

The recent attention on the tragic death of George Floyd is helping to open the door for this family, to hopefully shed more light on Foster's death.

“I’m not just doing this for my brother, I’m doing this for his kids and other cases,” said Cheryl Foster.