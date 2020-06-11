NTSB issues final report of jet fire at Fort Lauderdale Airport

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) released its final report of a dramatic fire onboard a commercial jet at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.

The report indicated that the 2015 fire was caused by a fuel leak after maintenance personnel failed to properly install a safety lock-wire.

(Listen to the audio below)

Dynamic Airways Flight 405 was scheduled to fly from Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport to Caracas, Venezuela. While taxiing for departure on Oct. 29, 2015 at 12:33 p.m., the crew of a plane behind Flight 405, had reported seeing a leak shortly before the flames ignited.

There were 90 passengers and 11 crew. All escaped the fire although one passenger suffered serious injury and 21 passengers suffered minor injuries.

The passenger who suffered serious injury had evacuated through one of the right cabin doors. The NTSB stated: “The number 2 (right) engine was still running as the passengers evacuated out the 2R door. About 11 seconds after the airplane came to a stop, one of the passengers who evacuated through 2R passed behind the engine, where the exhaust caused him to fall to the pavement resulting in serious injuries. About 35 seconds later, the number 2 engine was shut down.”